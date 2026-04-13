U.S. and Philippine Forces Integrate Battlefield Skills at Salaknib 2026

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U.S. Army Pfc. Emily Esquivel, a forward observer assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, instructs a Philippine Army soldier how to call for fire during foundational training activities as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 11, 2026. This training on call for fire procedures enhances combined lethality and ensures both forces can effectively integrate fires on the battlefield. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)