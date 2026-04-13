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    U.S. and Philippine Forces Integrate Battlefield Skills at Salaknib 2026 [Image 4 of 4]

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    U.S. and Philippine Forces Integrate Battlefield Skills at Salaknib 2026

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A Philippine Army soldier plots grid coordinates during a bilateral training event with U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 11, 2026. This training on foundational land navigation skills ensures both forces share common tactics and procedures, which are essential for combined operations. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 05:24
    Photo ID: 9613442
    VIRIN: 260411-A-MA645-8927
    Resolution: 8145x5433
    Size: 14.01 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. and Philippine Forces Integrate Battlefield Skills at Salaknib 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. and Philippine Forces Integrate Battlefield Skills at Salaknib 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Integrate Battlefield Skills at Salaknib 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Integrate Battlefield Skills at Salaknib 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Integrate Battlefield Skills at Salaknib 2026

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    Philippine Army
    Salaknib
    25th Infantry Division

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