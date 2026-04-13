U.S. and Philippine Forces Integrate Battlefield Skills at Salaknib 2026

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A Philippine Army soldier plots grid coordinates during a bilateral training event with U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 11, 2026. This training on foundational land navigation skills ensures both forces share common tactics and procedures, which are essential for combined operations. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)