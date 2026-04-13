National Military Representative Echelon 75th Birthday

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On January 29, 2026, the personnel and spouses of 32 National Military Representative (NMR) offices celebrated the 75th birthday of the NMR Echelon. The NMR Echelon Dean, Netherlands Commodore Hans Veerbeek hosted the event that featured cuisine and culture from 32 NATO member nations. The USNMR Office shared sweet treats, sweet tea, and plenty of laughs with our NATO allies, partners, and friends. The NMR Echelon birthday celebration grants an opportunity to share food and camaraderie between alliance members and marks another year of teamwork, friendship, and unity.