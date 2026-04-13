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    National Military Representative Echelon 75th Birthday [Image 3 of 7]

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    National Military Representative Echelon 75th Birthday

    BELGIUM

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Kirchner 

    U.S. National Military Representative

    On January 29, 2026, the personnel and spouses of 32 National Military Representative (NMR) offices celebrated the 75th birthday of the NMR Echelon. The NMR Echelon Dean, Netherlands Commodore Hans Veerbeek hosted the event that featured cuisine and culture from 32 NATO member nations. The USNMR Office shared sweet treats, sweet tea, and plenty of laughs with our NATO allies, partners, and friends. The NMR Echelon birthday celebration grants an opportunity to share food and camaraderie between alliance members and marks another year of teamwork, friendship, and unity.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 04:32
    Photo ID: 9613397
    VIRIN: 260129-F-HF520-5140
    Resolution: 1024x566
    Size: 206.05 KB
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, National Military Representative Echelon 75th Birthday [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Timothy Kirchner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    National Military Representative Echelon 75th Birthday
    National Military Representative Echelon 75th Birthday
    National Military Representative Echelon 75th Birthday
    National Military Representative Echelon 75th Birthday
    National Military Representative Echelon 75th Birthday
    National Military Representative Echelon 75th Birthday
    National Military Representative Echelon 75th Birthday

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