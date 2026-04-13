Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha

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After supporting the successful recovery of NASA’s Artemis II crew and the Orion spacecraft, U.S. Navy personnel assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System 14 (ERSS) pose for a group photo aboard the amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), April 11. The ERSS is a seven-person mobile surgical and trauma team that provides life and limb-saving care close to the point of injury.



From left to right, the team, which comprises personnel from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Camp Pendleton who work at Naval Hospital (NH) Camp Pendleton to maintain their skills, includes: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brendan Avila, surgical technologist; Lt. Cmdr. Kristine Parra, general surgeon; Cmdr. Travis Fitzpatrick, nurse anesthetist; Lt. Cmdr. Martin Manoukian, emergency medicine physician; Lt. Cmdr. Beyonava Kendall, emergency nurse; Lt. Alanna Kennedy, physician assistant; and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jelyn Apostol, respiratory therapist. (DoW photo by Regena Kowitz)