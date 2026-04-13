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    Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha [Image 8 of 8]

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    Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Regena Kowitz 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    After supporting the successful recovery of NASA’s Artemis II crew and the Orion spacecraft, U.S. Navy personnel assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System 14 (ERSS) pose for a group photo aboard the amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), April 11. The ERSS is a seven-person mobile surgical and trauma team that provides life and limb-saving care close to the point of injury.

    From left to right, the team, which comprises personnel from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Camp Pendleton who work at Naval Hospital (NH) Camp Pendleton to maintain their skills, includes: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brendan Avila, surgical technologist; Lt. Cmdr. Kristine Parra, general surgeon; Cmdr. Travis Fitzpatrick, nurse anesthetist; Lt. Cmdr. Martin Manoukian, emergency medicine physician; Lt. Cmdr. Beyonava Kendall, emergency nurse; Lt. Alanna Kennedy, physician assistant; and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jelyn Apostol, respiratory therapist. (DoW photo by Regena Kowitz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 19:02
    Photo ID: 9612849
    VIRIN: 260411-D-UJ980-1045
    Resolution: 4303x5523
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha [Image 8 of 8], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha
    Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha
    Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha
    Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha
    Hospital Corpsman supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha
    Hospital Corpsman supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha
    Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha
    Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha

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