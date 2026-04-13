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    Hospital Corpsman supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha [Image 6 of 8]

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    Hospital Corpsman supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Regena Kowitz 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    After supporting the successful recovery of NASA’s Artemis II crew and the Orion spacecraft, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Brian Romero, a search and rescue medical technician assigned to En-Route Care System 11 (ERCS), poses for a photo aboard the amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), April 11.

    Romero, who is attached to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit China Lake and works at Branch Health Clinic China Lake, was part of a larger group of Navy Medicine personnel from commands and military medical treatment facilities across the Pacific Rim who provided expeditionary medical support for the Artemis II recovery mission. In addition to ERCS-11, teams from ERCS-2, ERCS-3, and Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System 14 (ERSS) supported the endeavor. The ERCS is a two-person team that provides medical care during transport of critically injured or ill stabilized patients via ground, surface, or air. The ERSS is a seven-person mobile surgical and trauma team that provides life and limb-saving care close to the point of injury. (DoW photo by Regena Kowitz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 19:02
    Photo ID: 9612847
    VIRIN: 260411-D-UJ980-1036
    Resolution: 4348x6522
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hospital Corpsman supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha [Image 8 of 8], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha
    Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha
    Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha
    Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha
    Hospital Corpsman supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha
    Hospital Corpsman supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha
    Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha
    Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha

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