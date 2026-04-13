MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (March 12, 2026) Damage Controlman Oshane Reid, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), practices using a portable exothermic cutting unit, on March 12, 2026. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher William Perez Mazuca)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 15:58
|Photo ID:
|9612493
|VIRIN:
|260312-N-DT448-1094
|Resolution:
|2908x4362
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Christopher William Mazuca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.