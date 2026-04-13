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    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 2 of 5]

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    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Daily Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher William Mazuca 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (March 12, 2026) Damage Controlman Elbert Cano, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), practices using a portable exothermic cutting unit, on March 12, 2026. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher William Perez Mazuca)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 15:58
    Photo ID: 9612483
    VIRIN: 260312-N-DT448-1043
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Christopher William Mazuca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Daily Operations
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Daily Operations
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Daily Operations
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Daily Operations

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