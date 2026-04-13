USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Daily Operations

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MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (March 12, 2026) Damage Controlman Elbert Cano, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), practices using a portable exothermic cutting unit, on March 12, 2026. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher William Perez Mazuca)