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    Fort McCoy team members support April 2026 local natural resources committee meeting; provide update on McCoy’s natural resources management [Image 2 of 9]

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    Fort McCoy team members support April 2026 local natural resources committee meeting; provide update on McCoy’s natural resources management

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee meets in Sparta, Wis., on April 13, 2026. The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources. The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow. Fort McCoy personnel regularly support the committee. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 15:51
    Photo ID: 9612451
    VIRIN: 260413-A-OK556-4351
    Resolution: 2612x3600
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort McCoy team members support April 2026 local natural resources committee meeting; provide update on McCoy’s natural resources management [Image 9 of 9], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy team members support April 2026 local natural resources committee meeting; provide update on McCoy’s natural resources management
    Fort McCoy team members support April 2026 local natural resources committee meeting; provide update on McCoy’s natural resources management
    Fort McCoy team members support April 2026 local natural resources committee meeting; provide update on McCoy’s natural resources management
    Fort McCoy team members support April 2026 local natural resources committee meeting; provide update on McCoy’s natural resources management
    Fort McCoy team members support April 2026 local natural resources committee meeting; provide update on McCoy’s natural resources management
    Fort McCoy team members support April 2026 local natural resources committee meeting; provide update on McCoy’s natural resources management
    Fort McCoy team members support April 2026 local natural resources committee meeting; provide update on McCoy’s natural resources management
    Fort McCoy team members support April 2026 local natural resources committee meeting; provide update on McCoy’s natural resources management
    Fort McCoy team members support April 2026 local natural resources committee meeting; provide update on McCoy’s natural resources management

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    Fort McCoy team members support April 2026 local natural resources committee meeting; provide update on McCoy’s natural resources management

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