Fort McCoy team members support April 2026 local natural resources committee meeting; provide update on McCoy’s natural resources management

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee meets in...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee meets in Sparta, Wis., on April 13, 2026. The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources. The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow. Fort McCoy personnel regularly support the committee. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy staff provided updates about the installation’s natural resources-related efforts April 13 during the April 2026 meeting of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee.



The monthly committee includes members Nodji VanWychen, Joey Esterline, Cedric Schnitzler, Doug Rogalla, Todd Sparks, and Paul Zastophil from areas within the county. According to the Monroe County webpage for the committee at https://www.co.monroe.wi.us/government/county-board-of-supervisors/boards-committees/natural-resource-extension/-folder-2344, the committee has a diverse mission.



“The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources,” the website states. “The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow.”



As part of Monroe County, Fort McCoy has a part in supporting the committee. The post does so through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB) as well as the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and other post personnel.



During the April meeting, Fisheries Biologist Steve Rood served as one of the Fort McCoy representatives where he reviewed recent accomplishments completed by NRB and related Fort McCoy personnel. The Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office discussed current news and events related to the committee.



Among those accomplishments in Fort McCoy natural resources management Rood mentioned from March 2026 in the meeting were:



— In fisheries management, personnel placed 38 thermographs to monitor stream and air temperatures from April through September.



— Fisheries personnel also collected temperature-dissolved oxygen data on nine lakes. For end of winter, dissolved oxygen remained high in all lakes monitored. East Silver Lake was not surveyed in March due to poor ice conditions.



— Fisheries managers monitored ice-out dates on all Fort McCoy lakes. Ice-out dates for all lakes were within their historical ranges. Suukjak Sep Lake, Stillwell Lake, North Flowage, and Lost Lake all held ice longer than the others. These lakes began to open up during warm temperatures in mid-March until a cold front came through the area and therefore did not open up completely until later in March.



— Fisheries personnel also conducted eight creel surveys. Only two anglers were interviewed during this time. Both were fishing on the North Flowage for largemouth bass. The lack of anglers is likely due to a mix of poor ice conditions and the closing of all lakes but the North Flowage and Lost Lake beginning on March 2. No stream anglers were observed fishing the early catch and release stream trout season.



— Natural resources fisheries personnel updated seven lake kiosks with a sign informing anglers of the new stream trout harvest season that began on April 4. It also informed anglers this season only includes Fort McCoy streams and not the lakes or impoundments.



— Fisheries management sent life history information on 16 recaptured tagged fish to one angler. All were largemouth bass from either the North Flowage or Lost Lake.



— Fisheries personnel also began fyke netting surveys on the North Flowage on March 30. These surveys will continue through early to mid-May to monitor populations, length at age, and body condition of all fish species within the lake.



— In forestry management, personnel aided customers and answered questions for firewood permits. They also coordinated efforts to add firewood to piles along Highway 16 and Arcadia Avenue.



— Forestry also began coordination and submitted administrative paperwork for the cantonment Arbor Day tree planting event where 500 red pine seedlings will be planted.



— Forestry personnel also managed efforts in reopening Fort McCoy to logging activities. The forestry technician managed three active timber sales.



— Forestry and other natural resources personnel supported prescribed burns that have been conducted on Ranges 6, 29, 31A, 100 series ranges, and a portion of the North Impact Area for fuel reduction. A total of 998.5 acres were burned for fuel reduction purposes during March.



— In threatened and endangered species management, personnel caught and processed the first Blanding’s Turtles of the season.



— Personnel also conducted eagle nest checks and there were no activity at nest sites.



— Threatened and endangered species personnel also tested telemetry equipment and checked South Post Blanding’s turtle and snake locations (turtles haven’t moved from hibernaculum) during March. They also prepared materials for herp processing and inventoried transmitters, updated and prepared bat monitors for deployment, uploaded 9 deployments to the NABat website, submitted bat report for review, and submitted bat summary for review.



In invasive species management, personnel spent one day committed to fire training and several days to fire break maintenance during March. Additionally, a snowstorm limited what work could be accomplished for a time period.



Personnel completed .65 acres of poison sumac treatments (not counted in invasives). They also conducted 7.5 acres of habitat shredding in Training Area C16. While this area did contain glossy buckthorn, it was not counted as invasive acres. One contract shredder and one contract spray crew conducted work during March as well. Personnel did follow up hand cutting in the contractor shred area to remove missed tall buckthorns so they can be foliar sprayed with the shred plants next summer.



— Staff participated in a planning meeting for the Monroe County Invasive Species Working Group’s Field Day at Fort McCoy, which is scheduled for June 11 at Pine View Campground.



— Staff are also collaborating with the Upper Midwest Invasive Species Conference field trip committee to potentially hold a field trip on Fort McCoy in conjunction with the conference scheduled Oct. 6-8 in La Crosse.



— In wildlife management activity, personnel continued work on the annual review and update for the Fort McCoy Hunting, Fishing, and Trapping Rules and Regulations (Fort McCoy Regulation 420-29). Met with the other directorates/working group for discussion on all recommendations. Proposed changes have been made to the regulation based on the recommendations of the working group. Maps are being worked on to reflect some changes. Once maps are completed, the Fort McCoy Regulation 420-29 will be sent back around to working group members for any last minute changes prior to being submitted for the administrative process for garrison commander/senior commander approval/signature.



— Wildlife management personnel worked with Permit Sales and the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security to set spring turkey permit quotas during March. A drawing was held during the first week in March with all permits/harvest authorizations applied to user accounts. No leftover permits/harvest authorizations were available, and there were 460 permits issued.



— Wildlife management personnel coordinated a volunteer blue bird box monitoring program meeting on March 25. Roughly 40 boxes were built over the winter to replace any damaged boxes from last year. Boxes are closed up and volunteers have started monitoring, blue birds were documented back in the area in late February and early March.



— During March, wild turkey and ruffed grouse surveys started. Also, the recreational trapping season is now closed as of March 31. A trapping harvest summary is being written, harvest totals will be available at a later date.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.”



The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”