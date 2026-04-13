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    MICC-TSC Caisson Wagon In-person Industry Day [Image 2 of 2]

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    MICC-TSC Caisson Wagon In-person Industry Day

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Lt. Col. Jacob Bagwell, Commander, U.S. Army Mission Installation and Contracting Command Fort Belvoir, Maj. Tavon Cooper, a contract specialist at MICC-Fort Belvoir, Jessica Ecker, an agreement specialist at MICC- Theater Support Center, and Jennifer Hastedt, an agreement officer, MICC-TSC, pose in front of a caisson wagon at Fort Belvoir, VA. MICC-TSC and The Old Guard hosted an in-person Industry Days on March 24 and 25, 2026 allowing interested vendors to see the current caisson wagons, discuss the challenges of the current caisson wagons, and tour Arlington National Cemetery to experience the challenges of using a 100-year-old caisson wagon design.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 14:21
    Photo ID: 9612120
    VIRIN: 260331-D-WK488-7455
    Resolution: 795x587
    Size: 210.32 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MICC-TSC Caisson Wagon In-person Industry Day [Image 2 of 2], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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