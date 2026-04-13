MICC-TSC Caisson Wagon In-person Industry Day

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Lt. Col. Jacob Bagwell, Commander, U.S. Army Mission Installation and Contracting Command Fort Belvoir, Maj. Tavon Cooper, a contract specialist at MICC-Fort Belvoir, Jessica Ecker, an agreement specialist at MICC- Theater Support Center, and Jennifer Hastedt, an agreement officer, MICC-TSC, pose in front of a caisson wagon at Fort Belvoir, VA. MICC-TSC and The Old Guard hosted an in-person Industry Days on March 24 and 25, 2026 allowing interested vendors to see the current caisson wagons, discuss the challenges of the current caisson wagons, and tour Arlington National Cemetery to experience the challenges of using a 100-year-old caisson wagon design.