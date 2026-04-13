MICC-TSC Caisson Wagon In-person Industry Day

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Pictured is a caisson wagon at Fort Belvoir, VA used by the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard. The U.S. Army Mission Installation and Contracting Command Theater Support Center and The Old Guard hosted an in-person Industry Days on March 24 and 25, 2026 allowing interested vendors to see the current caisson wagons, discuss the challenges of the current caisson wagons, and tour Arlington National Cemetery to experience the challenges of using a 100-year-old caisson wagon design.