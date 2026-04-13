Ombudsmen-at-Large Visit SUBASE

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Mrs. Donna Caudle, Spouse of Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Daryl Caudle, and Mrs. Angie Perryman, Spouse of Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman, pose for a photo with Ombudsmen from around Navy Team New London during a visit to Naval Submarine Base New London (SUBASE) in Groton, Connecticut, Apr. 10, 2026. Known as the “Home of the Submarine Force” and located in the “Submarine Capital of the World” SUBASE New London is Connecticut’s U.S. Naval Base supporting the Department of War’s laser focus on readiness, lethality and warfighting, providing the facilities and services to deploy combat-ready submarines and their crews, along with training a corps of professional submariners. SUBASE and Navy Team New London remain committed to uplifting the mantle of “The First and Finest,” everyday.