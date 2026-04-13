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    Ombudsmen-at-Large Visit SUBASE [Image 4 of 6]

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    Ombudsmen-at-Large Visit SUBASE

    GROTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lucas Hastings 

    Subase New London

    Mrs. Donna Caudle, Spouse of Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Daryl Caudle, and Mrs. Angie Perryman, Spouse of Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman, tour the Naval Branch Health Clinic Groton during a visit to Naval Submarine Base New London (SUBASE) in Groton, Connecticut, Apr. 10, 2026. Known as the “Home of the Submarine Force” and located in the “Submarine Capital of the World” SUBASE New London is Connecticut’s U.S. Naval Base supporting the Department of War’s laser focus on readiness, lethality and warfighting, providing the facilities and services to deploy combat-ready submarines and their crews, along with training a corps of professional submariners. SUBASE and Navy Team New London remain committed to uplifting the mantle of “The First and Finest,” everyday.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 14:04
    Photo ID: 9612049
    VIRIN: 260410-N-TV979-1240
    Resolution: 3780x2387
    Size: 782.7 KB
    Location: GROTON, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ombudsmen-at-Large Visit SUBASE [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Lucas Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ombudsmen-at-Large Visit SUBASE
    Ombudsmen-at-Large Visit SUBASE
    Ombudsmen-at-Large Visit SUBASE

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