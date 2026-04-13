White Mountain Community College Visits PNSY

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KITTERY, Maine — Capt. Jesse Nice, Commander, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, (PNSY) poses for a group photo with students of White Mountain Community College during a tour of the shipyard, April 7, 2026. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)