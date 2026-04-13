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    White Mountain Community College Visits PNSY [Image 4 of 4]

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    White Mountain Community College Visits PNSY

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine — Capt. Jesse Nice, Commander, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, (PNSY) poses for a group photo with students of White Mountain Community College during a tour of the shipyard, April 7, 2026. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 10:39
    Photo ID: 9611500
    VIRIN: 260407-N-VG694-1004
    Resolution: 4723x3149
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, White Mountain Community College Visits PNSY [Image 4 of 4], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    White Mountain Community College Visits PNSY
    White Mountain Community College Visits PNSY
    White Mountain Community College Visits PNSY
    White Mountain Community College Visits PNSY

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    Submarines
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    PNSY
    Navy
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