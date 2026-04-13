KITTERY, Maine — Capt. Jesse Nice, Commander, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, (PNSY) poses for a group photo with students of White Mountain Community College during a tour of the shipyard, April 7, 2026. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 10:39
|Photo ID:
|9611496
|VIRIN:
|260407-N-VG694-1001
|Resolution:
|4894x3263
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, White Mountain Community College Visits PNSY [Image 4 of 4], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.