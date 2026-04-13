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    The Pump House at PNSY [Image 5 of 6]

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    The Pump House at PNSY

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine — Josh Olson works inside of the dry dock pump house at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY), April 8, 2026. The pump house was first established in 1936 and has been operational ever since. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 10:39
    Photo ID: 9611486
    VIRIN: 260408-N-VG694-1005
    Resolution: 4222x2815
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Pump House at PNSY [Image 6 of 6], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Pump House at PNSY
    The Pump House at PNSY
    The Pump House at PNSY
    The Pump House at PNSY

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    Submarines
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    PNSY
    Navy
    Workers

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