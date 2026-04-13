The Pump House at PNSY

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KITTERY, Maine — Christopher Spofford works inside of the dry dock pump house at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY), April 8, 2026. The pump house was first established 1936 and has been operational ever since. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)