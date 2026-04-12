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    4-9 IN Manchu Reenlistment Ceremony at Garden of the Gods [Image 12 of 14]

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    4-9 IN Manchu Reenlistment Ceremony at Garden of the Gods

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment participate in a Manchu reenlistment ceremony, reaffirming their commitment to continued service, readiness and the Army profession among U.S. Army Soldiers at Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, Colorado, on April 13, 2023. The ceremony highlighted the importance of retaining experienced Soldiers and strengthening unit cohesion and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Roberson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 09:34
    Photo ID: 9611216
    VIRIN: 230412-A-CP728-7662
    Resolution: 3124x5472
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 4-9 IN Manchu Reenlistment Ceremony at Garden of the Gods [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Herbert Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    4-9 IN Manchu Reenlistment Ceremony at Garden of the Gods
    4-9 IN Manchu Reenlistment Ceremony at Garden of the Gods
    4-9 IN Manchu Reenlistment Ceremony at Garden of the Gods
    4-9 IN Manchu Reenlistment Ceremony at Garden of the Gods
    4-9 IN Manchu Reenlistment Ceremony at Garden of the Gods
    4-9 IN Manchu Reenlistment Ceremony at Garden of the Gods
    4-9 IN Manchu Reenlistment Ceremony at Garden of the Gods
    4-9 IN Manchu Reenlistment Ceremony at Garden of the Gods
    4-9 IN Manchu Reenlistment Ceremony at Garden of the Gods
    4-9 IN Manchu Reenlistment Ceremony at Garden of the Gods
    4-9 IN Manchu Reenlistment Ceremony at Garden of the Gods
    4-9 IN Manchu Reenlistment Ceremony at Garden of the Gods
    4-9 IN Manchu Reenlistment Ceremony at Garden of the Gods
    4-9 IN Manchu Reenlistment Ceremony at Garden of the Gods

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    Fort Carson
    1SBCT
    4-9IN
    Keep Up The Fire
    Manchu Warrior
    4ID

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