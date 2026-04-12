4-9 IN Manchu Reenlistment Ceremony at Garden of the Gods

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment participate in a Manchu reenlistment ceremony, reaffirming their commitment to continued service, readiness and the Army profession among U.S. Army Soldiers at Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, Colorado, on April 13, 2023. The ceremony highlighted the importance of retaining experienced Soldiers and strengthening unit cohesion and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Roberson)