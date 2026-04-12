Col. Edward Sanford and Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Melendez sign the Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation

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U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart commander Col. Edward Sanford and Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Melendez pose with Joe Johnson, Director of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), after signing the Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation on April 13, 2026, on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen. The proclamation recognizes April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and affirms U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart's commitment to supporting its military and civilian families. USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations.

U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra