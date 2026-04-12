(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Edward Sanford and Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Melendez sign the Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Col. Edward Sanford and Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Melendez sign the Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation

    BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart commander Col. Edward Sanford and Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Melendez sign the Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation on April 13, 2026, on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen. The signing will be displayed throughout April to showcase the garrison's support of child abuse prevention and the empowerment of healthy military and civilian families. USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations.
    U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 07:29
    Photo ID: 9610948
    VIRIN: 200320-O-DV808-1628
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.77 MB
    Location: BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Edward Sanford and Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Melendez sign the Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation [Image 2 of 2], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Edward Sanford and Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Melendez sign the Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation
    Col. Edward Sanford and Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Melendez sign the Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery