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U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart commander Col. Edward Sanford and Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Melendez sign the Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation on April 13, 2026, on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen. The signing will be displayed throughout April to showcase the garrison's support of child abuse prevention and the empowerment of healthy military and civilian families. USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations.

U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra