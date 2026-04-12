NMR Echelon Seasonal Toast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On October 15, 2026, the Dean of the National Military Representative (NMR) Echelon Navy Captain Hans Veerbeek (NLD), hosted personnel at the NMR Seasonal Toast. Individuals from NATO member offices gathered to celebrate the new season, play some ice-breaker games, and enjoy each other’s company. Military members and civilian personnel connected, networked, and engaged in fun games, including a fan-favorite, Telephone. During the toast, representatives and leaders expressed gratitude for cooperation, honored the contributions of military personnel, and strengthened the bonds between NATO allies and friends.