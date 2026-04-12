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    NMR Echelon Seasonal Toast [Image 4 of 6]

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    NMR Echelon Seasonal Toast

    BELGIUM

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Kirchner 

    U.S. National Military Representative

    On October 15th, 2025, the Dean of the National Military Representative (NMR) Echelon Navy Captain Hans Veerbeek (NLD), hosted personnel at the NMR Seasonal Toast. Individuals from NATO member offices gathered to celebrate the new season, play some ice-breaker games, and enjoy each other’s company. Military members and civilian personnel connected, networked, and engaged in fun games, including a fan-favorite, Telephone. During the toast, representatives and leaders expressed gratitude for cooperation, honored the contributions of military personnel, and strengthened the bonds between NATO allies and friends.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 06:25
    Photo ID: 9610886
    VIRIN: 251015-F-HF520-7787
    Resolution: 1023x704
    Size: 170.35 KB
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMR Echelon Seasonal Toast [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Timothy Kirchner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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