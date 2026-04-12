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    173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training [Image 5 of 15]

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    173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army paratrooper with the 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts wet silk training at a swimming pool on Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, March 25, 2026. The training prepares soldiers for water airborne operations. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 03:31
    Photo ID: 9610797
    VIRIN: 260325-A-JM436-1004
    Resolution: 8106x5404
    Size: 8.89 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training [Image 15 of 15], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training
    173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training
    173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training
    173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training
    173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training
    173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training
    173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training
    173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training
    173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training
    173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training
    173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training
    173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training
    173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training
    173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training
    173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training

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    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    173rdAirborneBrigade
    SETAF-AF
    NATO

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