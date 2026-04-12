A U.S. Army paratrooper with the 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts wet silk training at a swimming pool on Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, March 25, 2026. The training prepares soldiers for water airborne operations. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 03:31
|Photo ID:
|9610793
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-JM436-1011
|Resolution:
|8106x5404
|Size:
|9.66 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Wet Silk Training [Image 15 of 15], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.