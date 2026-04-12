HMH-466, ROK Marine Corps practice aerial gunnery

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Daryel Washington, a crew chief with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, fires a GAU-21 machine gun from a CH-53E Super Stallion during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 off the coast of South Korea, March 24, 2026. KMEP is a semiannual exercise that provides iterative opportunities for Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)