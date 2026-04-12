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    HMH-466, ROK Marine Corps practice aerial gunnery [Image 11 of 12]

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    HMH-466, ROK Marine Corps practice aerial gunnery

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Daryel Washington, a crew chief with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, fires a GAU-21 machine gun from a CH-53E Super Stallion during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 off the coast of South Korea, March 24, 2026. KMEP is a semiannual exercise that provides iterative opportunities for Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 02:55
    Photo ID: 9610674
    VIRIN: 260324-M-AD637-1350
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 389.3 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMH-466, ROK Marine Corps practice aerial gunnery [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Jeremiah Barksdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HMH-466, ROK Marine Corps practice aerial gunnery
    HMH-466, ROK Marine Corps practice aerial gunnery
    HMH-466, ROK Marine Corps practice aerial gunnery
    HMH-466, ROK Marine Corps practice aerial gunnery
    HMH-466, ROK Marine Corps practice aerial gunnery
    HMH-466, ROK Marine Corps practice aerial gunnery
    HMH-466, ROK Marine Corps practice aerial gunnery
    HMH-466, ROK Marine Corps practice aerial gunnery
    HMH-466, ROK Marine Corps practice aerial gunnery
    HMH-466, ROK Marine Corps practice aerial gunnery
    HMH-466, ROK Marine Corps practice aerial gunnery
    HMH-466, ROK Marine Corps practice aerial gunnery

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    Marines, 1st MAW, HMH-466, KMEP, CH-53E, USMC

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