U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Daryel Washington, a crew chief with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, watches a CH-53E Super Stallion take off from Pohang-Gyeongju Airport, South Korea, during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1, March 24, 2026. KMEP is a semiannual exercise that provides iterative opportunities for Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 02:55
|Photo ID:
|9610675
|VIRIN:
|260324-M-AD637-1413
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|548.14 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, HMH-466, ROK Marine Corps practice aerial gunnery [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Jeremiah Barksdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.