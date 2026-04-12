Date Taken: 04.12.2026 Date Posted: 04.12.2026 23:31 Photo ID: 9610584 VIRIN: 260412-N-SA879-3959 Resolution: 5509x3673 Size: 2.59 MB Location: US

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This work, NBSW Harborside Brass Quintet with Santa Fe Youth Orchestra [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Isabela Stefanyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.