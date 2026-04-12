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    MU3 Laura Saylor conducts brass sectional [Image 2 of 7]

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    MU3 Laura Saylor conducts brass sectional

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn 

    Navy Band Southwest

    MU3 Laura Saylor conducts the brass section of the Santa Fe Youth Orchestra alongside the Harborside Brass Quintet of NBSW.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 23:31
    Photo ID: 9610577
    VIRIN: 260412-N-SA879-1904
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MU3 Laura Saylor conducts brass sectional [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Isabela Stefanyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NBSW with Santa Fe Youth Orchestra
    MU3 Laura Saylor conducts brass sectional
    MU2 Kevin Clancy Coaches Junior Musicians
    NBSW Harborside Brass Quintet with Santa Fe Youth Orchestra
    NBSW Harborside Brass Quintet with Santa Fe Youth Orchestra
    NBSW Harborside Brass Quintet with Santa Fe Youth Orchestra
    NBSW with Santa Fe Youth Orchestra

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