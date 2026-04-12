MU3 Laura Saylor conducts the brass section of the Santa Fe Youth Orchestra alongside the Harborside Brass Quintet of NBSW.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 23:31
|Photo ID:
|9610577
|VIRIN:
|260412-N-SA879-1904
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MU3 Laura Saylor conducts brass sectional [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Isabela Stefanyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.