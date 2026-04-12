Fire and emergency services group photo

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa fire and emergency services pose for a group photo at Torii Station, Japan, April 13.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 22:18
|Photo ID:
|9610542
|VIRIN:
|260413-O-QC559-6143
|Resolution:
|5102x3942
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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