Date Taken: 04.12.2026 Date Posted: 04.12.2026 22:18 Photo ID: 9610542 VIRIN: 260413-O-QC559-6143 Resolution: 5102x3942 Size: 4.18 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP

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This work, Fire and emergency services group photo [Image 2 of 2], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.