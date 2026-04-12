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    Fire and emergency services group photo [Image 1 of 2]

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    Fire and emergency services group photo

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa fire and emergency services pose for a group photo at Torii Station, Japan, April 13.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 22:18
    Photo ID: 9610542
    VIRIN: 260413-O-QC559-6143
    Resolution: 5102x3942
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fire and emergency services group photo [Image 2 of 2], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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