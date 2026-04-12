Date Taken: 04.12.2026 Date Posted: 04.12.2026 22:18 Photo ID: 9610541 VIRIN: 260413-O-QC559-9144 Resolution: 4639x3585 Size: 3.15 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP

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This work, Fire and emergency services group photo [Image 2 of 2], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.