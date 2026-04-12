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    2026 Maryland State Best Warrior Competition Norwegian Foot March [Image 4 of 7]

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    2026 Maryland State Best Warrior Competition Norwegian Foot March

    COCKEYSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Spc. Ashley Witherspoon 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Andrew Collins, deputy assistant adjutant General for the Maryland Army National Guard, and 2nd Lt. Raul Aguilar, aide-de-campe to the Army commander, participate in a Norwegian Foot March during the Maryland State Best Warrior Competition in Cockeysville MD, April 12, 2026. The Maryland National Guard’s State Best Warrior Competition is a rigorous multi-day test of strength, skill and leadership bringing together the state’s top junior enlisted Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers alongside partner-nation competitors from Estonia. Competitors are evaluated across a wide range of events that are designed to measure tactical and technical readiness and uphold the U.S. Army’s Warrior Ethos. The top two performers will advance to represent Maryland at the Region II Best Warrior Competition that will take place at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, in May 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ashley Witherspoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 16:58
    Photo ID: 9610301
    VIRIN: 260412-Z-CX398-1031
    Resolution: 5133x3422
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: COCKEYSVILLE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    2026 Maryland State Best Warrior Competition Norwegian Foot March
    2026 Maryland State Best Warrior Competition Norwegian Foot March
    2026 Maryland State Best Warrior Competition Norwegian Foot March
    2026 Maryland State Best Warrior Competition Norwegian Foot March
    2026 Maryland State Best Warrior Competition Norwegian Foot March
    2026 Maryland State Best Warrior Competition Norwegian Foot March
    2026 Maryland State Best Warrior Competition Norwegian Foot March

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