2026 Maryland State Best Warrior Competition Norwegian Foot March

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U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Nicholas Casagrande, 244th Engineer Company, and Estonian Defense Forces Corporal Gerth Sarapuu, cross the finish line in a Norwegian Foot March during the Maryland State Best Warrior Competition in Cockeysville MD, April 12, 2026. The Maryland National Guard’s State Best Warrior Competition is a rigorous multi-day test of strength, skill and leadership bringing together the state’s top junior enlisted Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers alongside partner-nation competitors from Estonia. Competitors are evaluated across a wide range of events that are designed to measure tactical and technical readiness and uphold the U.S. Army’s Warrior Ethos. The top two performers will advance to represent Maryland at the Region II Best Warrior Competition that will take place at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, in May 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ashley Witherspoon)