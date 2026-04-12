Soldier receives Minnesota Achievement Ribbon

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Army Maj. John Thompson, assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, Minnesota National Guard, receives the Minnesota Achievement Ribbon at the Cedar Street Armory in Saint Paul, Minnesota, April 12, 2026. Thompson served in the Joint Operations Center as a logistics officer during a recent activation. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)