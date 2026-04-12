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    Soldier receives Minnesota Achievement Ribbon [Image 1 of 4]

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    Soldier receives Minnesota Achievement Ribbon

    SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Army Maj. John Thompson, assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, Minnesota National Guard, receives the Minnesota Achievement Ribbon at the Cedar Street Armory in Saint Paul, Minnesota, April 12, 2026. Thompson served in the Joint Operations Center as a logistics officer during a recent activation. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 14:50
    Photo ID: 9610039
    VIRIN: 260412-Z-DY230-1011
    Resolution: 7076x4720
    Size: 11.09 MB
    Location: SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldier receives Minnesota Achievement Ribbon [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldier receives Minnesota Achievement Ribbon
    Soldier receives Minnesota Achievement Ribbon
    Soldier receives Minnesota Achievement Ribbon
    Soldier receives Minnesota Achievement Ribbon

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