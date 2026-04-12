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    Tennessee Army National Guard displays modernized force for Recruiting and Retention. [Image 3 of 3]

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    Tennessee Army National Guard displays modernized force for Recruiting and Retention.

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jordan Wright 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Brigadier Gen. Mark Tyndall and U.S. Army National Guard Lt. Col. William English presented awards to Chris Bell, the winner of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway April 10, 2026. The introduction of the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) supports the Army's modernization efforts, enabling units like the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment to remain an agile, lethal and rapidly deployable force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 12:41
    Photo ID: 9609844
    VIRIN: 260410-Z-BX522-7232
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tennessee Army National Guard displays modernized force for Recruiting and Retention. [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jordan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tennessee Army National Guard displays modernized force for Recruiting and Retention.
    Tennessee Army National Guard displays modernized force for Recruiting and Retention
    Tennessee Army National Guard displays modernized force for Recruiting and Retention.

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    278 ACR
    ISV
    TNNG
    National Guard

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