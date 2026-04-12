Tennessee Army National Guard displays modernized force for Recruiting and Retention.

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U.S. Army National Guard Brigadier Gen. Mark Tyndall and U.S. Army National Guard Lt. Col. William English presented awards to Chris Bell, the winner of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway April 10, 2026. The introduction of the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) supports the Army's modernization efforts, enabling units like the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment to remain an agile, lethal and rapidly deployable force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Wright)