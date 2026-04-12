U.S. Army National Guard Lt. Col. William English waved the green flag starting the race during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway April 10, 2026. The introduction of the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) supports the Army's modernization efforts, enabling units like the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment to remain an agile, lethal and rapidly deployable force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Wright)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 12:42
|Photo ID:
|9609842
|VIRIN:
|260410-Z-BX522-4170
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tennessee Army National Guard displays modernized force for Recruiting and Retention. [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jordan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.