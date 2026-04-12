Montana FFA students tour Montana Air National Guard BaseMontana FFA students tour Montana Air National Guard Base

Montana Air National Guard Staff. Sgt. Adkins presents night vision goggles to students from Montana FFA during a tour of the Montana Air National Guard base, April 2, 2026. The students toured the MTANG for a recruiting event.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 10:56
|Photo ID:
|9609776
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-LL053-3727
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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