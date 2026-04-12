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    Montana FFA students tour Montana Air National Guard Base [Image 6 of 6]

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    Montana FFA students tour Montana Air National Guard Base

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Airman Ethan Smith 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Students from Montana FFA watch Montana Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Keighley present parachutes during a tour of the Montana Air National Guard base, April 2, 2026. The students toured the MTANG for a recruiting event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 10:56
    Photo ID: 9609772
    VIRIN: 260402-F-LL053-9624
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Montana FFA students tour Montana Air National Guard Base [Image 6 of 6], by AB Ethan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Montana FFA students tour Montana Air National Guard Base
    Montana FFA students tour Montana Air National Guard Base
    Montana FFA students tour Montana Air National Guard BaseMontana FFA students tour Montana Air National Guard Base
    Montana FFA students tour Montana Air National Guard Base
    Montana FFA students tour Montana Air National Guard Base
    Montana FFA students tour Montana Air National Guard Base

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