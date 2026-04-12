Date Taken: 04.02.2026 Date Posted: 04.12.2026 10:56 Photo ID: 9609772 VIRIN: 260402-F-LL053-9624 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.21 MB Location: US

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This work, Montana FFA students tour Montana Air National Guard Base [Image 6 of 6], by AB Ethan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.