3rd CAB and Canadian TAD

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company “Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, and members of the Canadian Tactical Air Detachment, NATO Multinational Brigade, stand together for a photo after working together at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia on March 17, 2026. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)