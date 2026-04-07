U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company “Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, and members of the Canadian Tactical Air Detachment, NATO Multinational Brigade, stand together for a photo after working together at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia on March 17, 2026. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 06:17
|Photo ID:
|9609630
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-BY519-4837
|Resolution:
|6384x4256
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|LV
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd CAB and Canadian TAD [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.