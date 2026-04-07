(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd CAB and Canadian TAD [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd CAB and Canadian TAD

    LATVIA

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company “Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, and members of the Canadian Tactical Air Detachment, NATO Multinational Brigade, stand together for a photo after working together at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia on March 17, 2026. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 06:17
    Photo ID: 9609630
    VIRIN: 260317-A-BY519-4837
    Resolution: 6384x4256
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd CAB and Canadian TAD [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd CAB and Canadian TAD
    3rd CAB and Canadian TAD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery