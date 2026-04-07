Fidos For Freedom Meets Joint Task Force DC Guardsmen

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, pose for a group picture along with personnel from the nonprofit organization, “Fidos for Freedom” and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) in Washington DC, April 11, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)