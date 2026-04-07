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    FIdos For Freedom Meets Joint Task Force DC Guardsmen [Image 4 of 5]

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    FIdos For Freedom Meets Joint Task Force DC Guardsmen

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Devin Campbell with the Mississippi National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force -District of Columbia, poses for a picture with irish wolf hounds from the nonprofit organization, “Fidos For Freedom” at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) in Washington DC, April 11, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 04:33
    Photo ID: 9609622
    VIRIN: 260411-A-OD941-7081
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FIdos For Freedom Meets Joint Task Force DC Guardsmen [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    District of Columbia
    DC Safe and Beautiful
    DC Safe
    JTFDC. National Guard

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