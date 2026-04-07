Fidos For Freedom Meets Joint Task Force DC Guardsmen

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Devin Campbell with the Mississippi National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force -District of Columbia, poses for a picture with irish wolf hounds from the nonprofit organization, “Fidos For Freedom” at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) in Washington DC, April 11, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)