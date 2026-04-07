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    Wisconsin National Guard engineers throw live grenades [Image 4 of 6]

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    Wisconsin National Guard engineers throw live grenades

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Stock 

    157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers with the 273rd Engineer Company, 724 Engineer Battalion, 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, conduct live-fire grenade training at Fort McCoy, Wis., April 10, 2026. Soldiers learned proper throwing techniques and were able to practice the fundamentals before throwing live M67 hand grenades. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Stock

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 12:56
    Photo ID: 9608999
    VIRIN: 260410-Z-NS045-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wisconsin National Guard engineers throw live grenades [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wisconsin National Guard engineers throw live grenades
    Wisconsin National Guard engineers throw live grenades
    Wisconsin National Guard engineers throw live grenades
    Wisconsin National Guard engineers throw live grenades
    Wisconsin National Guard engineers throw live grenades

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    157th MEB
    WIARNG
    U.S. Army
    Wisconsin National Guard

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