Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers with the 273rd Engineer Company, 724 Engineer Battalion, 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, conduct live-fire grenade training at Fort McCoy, Wis., April 10, 2026. Soldiers learned proper throwing techniques and were able to practice the fundamentals before throwing live M67 hand grenades. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Stock
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 12:56
|Photo ID:
|9608996
|VIRIN:
|260410-Z-NS045-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wisconsin National Guard engineers throw live grenades [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.