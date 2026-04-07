168th Wing Receives Four New KC-135 Stratotankers, Expanding Strategic Global Reach and Arctic Air Refueling

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Alaska Air National Guard’s newest KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 168th Wing stand ready for the nation’s air refueling mission on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, alongside the 168th Wing’s current fleet of the wing’s “Polar Bear” KC-135s, April 6, 2026. The 168th Wing recently received four additional tankers as part of a Total Force Integration initiative, expanding its fleet and significantly expanding aerial refueling capabilities to project airpower, increase lethality, and sustain operations in the Arctic and around the globe. The 168th Wing, known as “Guardians of the Last Frontier,” is the United States’ only Arctic- region air refueling unit. Currently operating a fleet of eight KC-135 Stratotankers primarily supporting active-duty aircraft engaged in federal operations, while also providing critical refueling for training missions and large-scale exercises. The KC-135 Stratotanker is a backbone for U.S. airpower, enabling extended operations by providing in-flight refueling to a wide range of military aircraft. The addition of four tankers increases sortie generation, operational flexibility and the ability to sustain long-duration missions in austere environments. The expanded tanker fleet enhances the 168th Wing’s support to combatant commanders, ensuring rapid power projection, extended operational reach and sustained presence across strategic regions. This expansion supports the Department of War’s Arctic Strategy, reinforcing efforts to address evolving threat in the Arctic and Indo-Pacific regions while strengthening the United States’ ability to defend the homeland and project power in contested environments. From the Top of the World the 168th Wing is closer to most countries than any other unit and holds a strategic location positioned to operate wherever the mission demands. The increased tanker presence at Eielson Air Force Base will further solidify Alaska’s strategic role in global mobility operations, ensuring rapid, reliable, and sustained airpower. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)