168th Wing Receives Four New KC-135 Stratotankers, Expanding Strategic Global Reach and Arctic Air Refueling

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Alaska Air National Guard’s newest KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 168th Wing stand ready for the nation’s air refueling mission on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, alongside the 168th Wing’s current fleet of the wing’s “Polar Bear” KC-135s, April 6, 2026. The 168th Wing recently received four additional tankers as part of a Total Force Integration initiative, expanding its fleet and significantly expanding aerial refueling capabilities to project airpower, increase lethality, and sustain operations in the Arctic and around the globe. The 168th Wing, known as “Guardians of the Last Frontier,” is the United States’ only Arctic- region air refueling unit. Currently operating a fleet of eight KC-135 Stratotankers primarily supporting active-duty aircraft engaged in federal operations, while also providing critical refueling for training missions and large-scale exercises. The KC-135 Stratotanker is a backbone for U.S. airpower, enabling extended operations by providing in-flight refueling to a wide range of military aircraft. The addition of four tankers increases sortie generation, operational flexibility and the ability to sustain long-duration missions in austere environments. The expanded tanker fleet enhances the 168th Wing’s support to combatant commanders, ensuring rapid power projection, extended operational reach and sustained presence across strategic regions. This expansion supports the Department of War’s Arctic Strategy, reinforcing efforts to address evolving threat in the Arctic and Indo-Pacific regions while strengthening the United States’ ability to defend the homeland and project power in contested environments. From the Top of the World, the 168th Wing is closer to most countries than any other unit and is strategically located to operate wherever the mission demands. The increased tanker presence at Eielson Air Force Base will further solidify Alaska’s strategic role in global mobility operations, ensuring rapid, reliable, and sustained airpower. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska — The Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing received four additional KC-135 Stratotankers as part of a Total Force Integration (TFI) initiative, significantly expanding aerial refueling capabilities to project airpower, increase lethality, and sustain operations in the Arctic and around the globe.

The 168th Wing, known as “Guardians of the Last Frontier,” is the United States’ only Arctic region air refueling unit. Currently operating a fleet of eight KC-135 Stratotankers primarily supporting active-duty aircraft engaged in federal operations, while also providing critical refueling for training missions and large-scale exercises.

“This Total Force Integration effort brings together the strength of active-duty and Air National Guard Airmen to form a mission-ready team,” said Col. Benjamin Doyle, 168th Wing commander. “With these additional aircraft and soon an additional 200 Airmen, we are better positioned to deliver rapid, reliable air refueling—ensuring our forces remain lethal, responsive, and ready to operate anytime, anywhere.”

“Our mission remains clear—protecting and defending our state and nation by delivering ready, capable Airmen and unmatched air refueling whenever and wherever it’s needed, “said Doyle. The increased capability directly supports national defense strategies focused on the Arctic and Indo-Pacific, where agility, endurance, and rapid readiness capabilities are essential.”

The KC-135 Stratotanker is a backbone for U.S. airpower, enabling extended operations by providing in-flight refueling to a wide range of military aircraft. The addition of four tankers increases sortie generation, operational flexibility, and the ability to sustain long-duration missions in austere environments.

The 168th Wing is a mission partner with the 354th Fighter Wing, assigned F-35s and F-16s from Eielson AFB, and F-22s from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, ensuring a seamless transition to combat operations.

Through TFI, the 168th Wing integrates active-duty personnel alongside Alaska Air National Guard Airmen, maximizing resources and readiness. This partnership strengthens the wing’s ability to execute its mission while reinforcing interoperability across the Total Force.

The expanded tanker fleet enhances the 168th Wing’s support to combatant commanders, ensuring rapid power projection, extended operational reach, and sustained presence across strategic regions. From the Arctic to theaters worldwide, the wing remains a vital enabler of joint and coalition operations.

This expansion supports the Department of War’s Arctic Strategy, reinforcing efforts to address evolving threats in the Arctic and Indo-Pacific regions while strengthening the United States’ability to defend the homeland and project power in contested environments. From the top of the world, the 168th Wing is closer to most countries than any other unit and holds a strategic location positioned to operate wherever the mission demands.

The increased tanker presence at Eielson Air Force Base will further solidify Alaska’s strategic role in global mobility operations, ensuring rapid, reliable, and sustained airpower.