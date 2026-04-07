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    2026 Best Jumpmaster Competition [Image 30 of 49]

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    2026 Best Jumpmaster Competition

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    A Jumpmaster team performs actions in the aircraft brief during the 2026 Best Jumpmaster Competition, April 9, 2026, at McCarthy Hall, Fort Benning, Georgia. This event tests the competitors' ability to effectively communicate emergency procedures and jump requirements, ensuring the highest standards of safety for all personnel conducting airborne operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 11:43
    Photo ID: 9608976
    VIRIN: 260409-A-XP141-6633
    Resolution: 7563x5044
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Best Jumpmaster Competition [Image 49 of 49], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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