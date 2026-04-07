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A Jumpmaster team performs actions in the aircraft brief during the 2026 Best Jumpmaster Competition, April 9, 2026, at McCarthy Hall, Fort Benning, Georgia. This event tests the competitors' ability to effectively communicate emergency procedures and jump requirements, ensuring the highest standards of safety for all personnel conducting airborne operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)