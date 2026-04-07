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    2026 Best Jumpmaster Competition [Image 16 of 49]

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    2026 Best Jumpmaster Competition

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    A CH-47 Chinook helicopter delivers door bundles onto Fryar Drop Zone during the 2026 Best Jumpmaster Competition, April 9, 2026, at Fort Benning, Georgia. Following the aerial delivery, competitors transitioned into Drop Zone Safety Team Leader (DZSTL) and Drop Zone Safety Officer (DZSO) operations, demonstrating critical command and control skills required to manage active drop zones safely and effectively. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 11:43
    Photo ID: 9608969
    VIRIN: 260409-A-XP141-4309
    Resolution: 6300x4202
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Best Jumpmaster Competition [Image 49 of 49], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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