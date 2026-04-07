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A CH-47 Chinook helicopter delivers door bundles onto Fryar Drop Zone during the 2026 Best Jumpmaster Competition, April 9, 2026, at Fort Benning, Georgia. Following the aerial delivery, competitors transitioned into Drop Zone Safety Team Leader (DZSTL) and Drop Zone Safety Officer (DZSO) operations, demonstrating critical command and control skills required to manage active drop zones safely and effectively. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)